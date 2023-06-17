Real Madrid could include defender as part of player-plus-cash deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid could include Ferland Mendy as part of a player-plus-cash deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe's future has been up in the air yet again. The Frenchman informed the Parisians that he won't be renewing his deal with the club beyond 2024. The club have since given an ultimatum that if Mbappe doesn't renew, he will be sold.

The situation means that top European clubs have once again turned their attention to Mbappe. Los Blancos are leading the list yet again. The player was linked with a move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022 before surprisingly renewing his PSG deal.

According to the aforementioned report, Real Madrid are reportedly looking to include left-back Ferland Mendy as part of the deal to sign Kylian Mbappe. The French full-back has an estimated market value of €25 million. He could also prove to be an important signing for the Parisian club.

Kylian Mbappe said he didn't ask PSG to sell him to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's letter has sent clubs across Europe into a frenzy. While the Parisians want an immediate solution, Los Blancos have been put on alert about signing the player.

Mbappe, though, said that he didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid. He further added that he just informed about his decision to not renew. Mbappe told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

Eduardo Camavinga, meanwhile, welcomed the prospect of having Mbappe as a teammate. He said (via Paris Fans):

“You could see he spoke. I have nothing to say. But I would be very happy if he were to come . I was the first to tease him. How? It’s between him and me.”

With Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, and Mariano Diaz leaving, Los Blancos have room for improvement in their attack. A superstar like Mbappe could turn out to be a massive signing for the La Liga giants.

