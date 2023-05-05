Real Madrid initiate contact with Barcelona attacker over potential transfer: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set sights on signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The Frenchman has a €50 million release clause in his contract, and the Blancos are keen on activating it.

As per a report in El Nacional, Real Madrid are in the market to sign a right winger and see the Barcelona star as a good fit. Carlo Ancelotti has wanted competition for Rodrygo at the right wing, and Marco Asensio has not helped much.

The Spaniard could be on his way out this summer, as his contract expires at the end of the season. Barcelona have been linked with the Real Madrid star, and there could be a unique scenario of two players crossing over between the Spanish giants.

Dembele signed a new two-year deal last summer and that saw Barcelona insert a €50 million clause. They remain confident that the Frenchman will remain at the club next season, but Madrid are ready to test the waters.

Reports suggest Los Blancos have initiated contact with the winger's agent, Moussa Sissoko.

Barcelona happy with Ousmane Dembele amid Real Madrid interest

Barcelona manager Xavi is a huge fan of Ousmane Dembele and the Spaniard was a key reason for the Frenchman staying at Camp Nou.

He spoke about the player earlier this season and said:

"It's not just today (for Dembele's good performances). He's a player who has matured a lot since we've been here. We give him the tools. I see a lot of quality in him. Dembele is a player with tremendous potential. I believe in him a lot. Full-backs always suffer when they have to defend him. He's a good guy. He's turned the tables and I'm very happy for him."

The Catalan side's manager went on to say:

"I think Dembele has matured a lot since we took over. We have just given him the tools. He is lethal. We always say when he comes inside, he has to shoot more because he has that quality and he can make the difference in games."

Xavi added:

"You see the faces of the full-backs, they suffer. We have just given him confidence. He has so much potential. I believe in him. I think a lot of this comes down to making the right decisions. He is also enjoying himself and the fans are enjoying him."

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with Dembele, while Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell Raphinha.

