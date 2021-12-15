Real Madrid have no intention of entering bidding war for Erling Haaland: Reports

Real Madrid have no intention of entering a bidding war for Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. Haaland has been in red-hot form since joining Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund last year.

The Norway international has scored 74 goals and provided 20 assists from 73 appearances across all competitions for the German club so far. The former Red Bull Salzburg star's performances for Borussia Dortmund have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlists of several clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are among those linked with a move for him.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "No, Barcelona in their current state CANNOT sign Erling Haaland. But Real Madrid can. Real Madrid can sign both Mbappé and Haaland if they want." @elchiringuitotv 🎙| Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "No, Barcelona in their current state CANNOT sign Erling Haaland. But Real Madrid can. Real Madrid can sign both Mbappé and Haaland if they want." @elchiringuitotv #rmalive

Talk of a release clause in Erling Haaland's contract becoming active this summer has also cast doubts on his future at Borussia Dortmund. Many believe he is certain to leave the Bundesliga side at the end of the season.

While the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City are said to be in the mix for Erling Haaland, Real Madrid have no intention of getting into a bidding war for the forward, according to reports. Carlo Ancelotti's side are admirers of the player's abilities but are not prepared to pay beyond the odds for his services.

Real Madrid are aware that they cannot compete with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain economically. Hence, Los Blancos are waiting for Erling Haaland to choose his next destination himself if reports are to be believed.

With Real Madrid seemingly not ready to enter into a bidding war for Erling Haaland, it remains to be seen who will sign him from Borussia Dortmund next summer. He is said to have a release clause of around €75m to €90m that will become active at the end of the season in his contract with the Germans.

Real Madrid do not feel the need to sign Erling Haaland

Apart from the economic factors, Real Madrid also do not feel the need to sign Erling Haaland. The La Liga giants have set their eyes on securing Kylian Mbappe's services on a free transfer next summer.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌖| Real Madrid realize what Haaland could bring, but know and don't hide the fact that the number 9 position is reserved for Benzema. @marca 🚨🌖| Real Madrid realize what Haaland could bring, but know and don't hide the fact that the number 9 position is reserved for Benzema. @marca #rmalive https://t.co/ADC80YOsQD

Kylian Mbappe's arrival will see Real Madrid become stacked in attack. Carlo Ancelotti also has the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Marco Asensio and Rodrygo at his disposal at Madrid.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite being 33 years old, Karim Benzema has been in blistering form for Real Madrid so far this season. The Bernabeu outfit do not yet feel the need to replace him with a player of Erling Haaland's caliber.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar