Real Madrid interested in Lionel Messi teammate as Los Blancos make Martin Zubimendi decision: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in securing the services of Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool. This follows initial reports that Los Blancos are monitoring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has been on the radar of several big clubs.

According to journalist Jose Felix Diaz (via Madrid Zone), Los Blancos have dropped their interest in Zubimendi and want to sign Mac Allister instead.

Mac Allister has been an important part of the Reds' midfield since joining Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported €42 million in July 2023. His outstanding midfield performances have enhanced his market value to €90 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Los Blancos’ reported interest in Mac Allister could also be tied to the potential departure of Luka Modric, whose contract expires in the summer.

While he's primarily a central midfielder, Mac Allister can also feature as a defensive and attacking midfielder. Aside from potentially replacing Modric in central midfield, Los Blancos could also profit from his versatility.

However, Mac Allister is contracted at Anfield until June 2028, and the Reds will demand a huge transfer fee to part ways with him. In 45 games this season, the Argentine has registered 11 goal contributions for Liverpool (six goals and five assists).

How has Luka Modric performed at Real Madrid this season amid Alexis Mac Allister rumors?

In what could be his last season at Real Madrid, Modric has been outstanding for Carlo Ancelotti. His experience has proven to be key when Madrid have struggled in the midfield.

In 48 games across competitions, the 39-year-old has registered 11 goal contributions for Madrid this season (four goals and seven assists). If he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, he will go down as one of the best midfielders in Real Madrid's history.

The midfield veteran has won 28 titles at Madrid since joining them from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2012.

