Real Madrid not interested in Liverpool star amid rumours of talks along with Trent Alexander-Arnold: Reports

Real Madrid, who have been heavily linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold for around a year, are reportedly uninterested in adding Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to their ranks.

Ad

Van Dijk, 33, is thought to have emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid over the last few weeks as his current contract will expire this June. He has yet to sign a new deal at Arne Slot's side, who are in great form now.

However, according to Spanish publication MARCA, Real Madrid are not keen to sign Van Dijk. Their top brass and staff are said to be huge admirers of the Dutchman, but the La Liga outfit are not likely to launch a move.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Los Blancos, who are allegedly set to sign Alexander-Arnold on a four-year deal this summer, are waiting for Eder Militao to return from his long-term injury. Should the Brazilian and David Alaba fail to return to their best in the future, they could then delve deep into the market for a defender.

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018, has been in excellent form for his outfit this season. The Real Madrid target has scored thrice in 36 overall appearances for the Reds so far.

Ad

Real Madrid target opines on 2-0 Liverpool win

Earlier this Sunday (February 23), Liverpool defeated reigning champions Manchester City 2-0 in a Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium. Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai both scored one goal for the visitors.

After the encounter, Virgil van Dijk told reporters (h/t liverpoolfc.com):

"Ten years to win here in the league, so it was about time. Good performance, I think a complete performance, really good attack at times, very good in defence as a team, so well deserved. 'Collective', that's very important. It's not about only four players or the goalkeeper. It's about everyone, putting a big shift in everything."

Ad

Van Dijk, who has helped his side keep 17 clean sheets this term, added:

"I think that's what happened. We had to defend with everything we [have] got at times, although we still have the quality. I think we showed a different side of football in the best way possible, in terms of defending, attacking at times, set-pieces, that's what we need."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Liverpool are atop the Premier League standings with 64 points from 27 games, while Arsenal are second with 53 points from 26 outings. They will next face Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday (February 26).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback