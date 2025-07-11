Real Madrid interested in Liverpool superstar, unwilling to spend €100 million fee to sign him this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool. The Spanish giants are keeping tabs on the Argentine, but are unlikely to make a move this summer.

As per Melchor Ruiz of COPE, Real Madrid are looking to bring in a midfielder and have scouted Mac Allister. They rate the Liverpool star highly, but are unwilling to spend big to lure the World Cup winner.

Xabi Alonso wants a top midfielder signed following Luka Modric's exit and believes that the Spanish side have also not replaced Toni Kroos, who left in 2024. The manager's demands are set to fall on deaf ears as Real Madrid reportedly have no plans to spend more this summer.

The club's board believe that the squad is good enough to challenge for trophies next season despite the thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They have agreed a deal for Benfica star Alvaro Carreras, and the left-back is expected to be the final signing of the summer.

Mac Allister has a contract until 2028 at Liverpool, and the Reds are in no hurry to offer an extension. They are working on a contract for Ibrahima Konate, who has been linked with the Spanish giants, as his deal expires next summer.

Despite reports suggesting that Los Blancos are unlikely to spend this summer, the Frenchman was linked with a move as he will be available for a cut-price. However, if negotiations fall through with Liverpool, they are willing to wait and sign him for free next summer.

Liverpool star's father spoke about Real Madrid links earlier this year

Colo Mac Allister spoke to WinWin (via Football Espana) earlier this year and claimed that his son was happy at Liverpool. He was quizzed about the Real Madrid links when he said:

"There's nothing to comment on. Alexis is very happy at Liverpool and hopes to be crowned Premier League champion and then enjoy the break he didn't have last year. It's important to value and respect the institution he plays for, so any comment on our part would be unnecessary. He has a contract until 2028. He's happy at the club; let's hope he stays there."

He also spoke to Picardo TV (via Football Espana) when he explained why his son is likely to leave Anfield and added:

"For now, I don't think he'll leave Liverpool. Time will tell. Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the same block as him is Robertson Gomez, and four blocks away is Licha (Lisandro) Martinez. Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and converses with people. I think it's been the best thing that's happened to him, and that's why the adaptation was easier."

Liverpool signed Mac Allister in 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion after activating his £35 million release clause.

