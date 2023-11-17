Real Madrid interested in move to sign 24-year-old Eredivisie star: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park. According to a report by Spanish outlet Don Diario, the 24-year-old has emerged as a possible candidate for Los Blancos as they extensively scout the market.

Real Madrid have plenty of options in the middle of the park right now but have a major task in their hands. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos approaching the end of their glittering careers, they are understood to be searching for a young and dynamic midfielder.

Carlo Ancelotti already has Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga on his books. Mats Wieffer can prove to be a solid addition to the side following his exceptional rise to the top in the Netherlands.

Wieffer has been excellent for Feyenoord since joining them from Excelsior in the summer of 2022. His stock has been consistently on the rise since and he has become one of the best players in the Eredivisie.

The Dutchman played a key role in helping Feyenoord clinch the league title last season. Peter Bosz's side are second in the table this season, with Wieffer impressing on almost weekly basis.

The midfielder is capable of playing either as a number six or as a number eight but has been used more as a double pivot in the middle. His rise to the top has not gone unnoticed, as Barcelona have also been monitoring his progress, as per Sport.

Real Madrid-bound starlet hails Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘biggest idol’

Real Madrid-bound Brazilian wonderkid Endrick has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as his biggest idol. The 17-year-old also expressed his pride in following the Portuguese icon's footsteps.

He told Daily Mail, via Goal:

"My dream since I was little, has always been to play for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of my biggest idols. So it is a great pride to know that I will wear the same shirt he wore."

Endrick will finally realise his dream move to Real Madrid next summer upon turning 18 in July 2024. The Spanish club have an agreement worth €60 million in place with Palmeiras for a while now.

Los Blancos will make an initial payment of €35 million for the newly-capped Brazil international, with an additional €25m paid as add-ons. The 17-year-old made his Brazil debut aged just 17 years and 118 days in a 2-1 loss against Colombia, the third-youngest to do so after Pele, Edu and Coutinho.