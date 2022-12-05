Real Madrid interested in potential move to sign USA international: Reports

Real Madrid are interested in a potential move for USA international Giovanni Reyna, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central (h/t Hard Tackle).

The Merengues sent scouts to watch the Borussia Dortmund playmaker in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the USA. Manager Gregg Berhalter's team were eliminated in the last 16 of the competition after losing 3-1 to the Netherlands.

The 20-year-old only enjoyed 52 minutes of football spread across two games for the USMNT in Qatar. Real Madrid's decision on whether to make a move for him or not could depend on the report the scouts would have prepared.

But club football will perhaps provide them with a larger sample size. He has scored two goals and assisted as many in 16 games across competitions for Dortmund this season.

B/R Football @brfootball USA fans seeing Gio Reyna 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 make his World Cup debut: USA fans seeing Gio Reyna 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 make his World Cup debut: https://t.co/goK2USf9O0

Reyna can play as a number 10 as well down the flanks. Real Madrid have Vinicius Jr. as their undisputed starter down the left wing, but manager Carlo Ancelotti often plays Federico Valverde down the right flank.

Reyna's arrival could, at least in the long run, free up the Uruguay international to solely play in central midfield. Moreover, the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners could lose Marco Asensio in 2023.

The Spain international is in the final year of his contract and has even been linked with a shock switch to Barcelona earlier this season. Reyna is a player who is of a similar profile, albeit he is yet to hone his game to the level that Asensio has over the past few years.

The former New York City FC youth academy player still has just over three and a half years left on his contract at the Westfalenstadion.

Japan international gives verdict on potential Real Madrid return

21-year-old Takefusa Kubo is among a handful of players to have been on the books of both Barcelona and Real Madrid in his playing career.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @HelenaCondis After the match between Japan and Spain, Take Kubo asked Gavi for his shirt to give it to the daughter of Manolo Reina, Kubo's former teammate at Mallorca. Manolo Reina's daughter is a big fan of Gavi. After the match between Japan and Spain, Take Kubo asked Gavi for his shirt to give it to the daughter of Manolo Reina, Kubo's former teammate at Mallorca. Manolo Reina's daughter is a big fan of Gavi.— @HelenaCondis https://t.co/2INudQfdae

He spent four-and-a-half years at La Masia before leaving on a free transfer to Tokyo FC in the summer of 2015. Four years later, he was back in Spain when Real Madrid signed him, but that move never worked out.

He left Los Blancos this summer after making no appearances for them. Kubo has scored two goals and four assists in 19 games across competitions this campaign for Real Sociedad.

Before his nation's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, the Japan international was asked about a potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu. He told Marca (h/t Football-Espana):

"Right now I am a Real Sociedad player and I don’t think about anything else. The coach takes very good care of me, my teammates too. If it weren’t for Real, I had half-lost my ticket to the World Cup."

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes