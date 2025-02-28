Real Madrid interested in signing 21-year-old Premier League star wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United: Reports 

Real Madrid are interested in a move for Liverpool and Manchester United target Milos Kerkez in the summer, as per Fichajes. The Hungary international has emerged as a coveted player thanks to his exploits for Bournemouth, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

The left-back position has been a problematic area for Real Madrid in recent years. Ferland Mendy is 29 now but has not really been an undisputed star over the years.

Fran Garcia, on the other hand, is a decent squad player but has plenty of room for improvement. Someone of Kerkez's ability, age and potential could be a huge addition to Carlo Ancelotti's side, who often had to use midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at left-back.

Kerkez has gone from strength to strength since joining Bournemouth in 2023 from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. His blistering pace, solid defensive abilities and hunger to drive forward make him an all-round modern-day full-back.

At just 21 years of age, he is still in his development phase and can improve a lot in the years to come. Kerkez has made 29 appearances for Andoni Iraola's high-flying Bournemouth this season, contributing with two goals and four assists.

The highly rated left-back has been heavily linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United in recent months. Real Madrid are now reportedly keen on the Hungarian who is reportedly valued at around £40 million by the Cherries.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool and Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. As reportedly by TEAMtalk, the Spanish giants are monitoring the towering English defender to bolster their injury-ravaged defence.

Carlo Ancelotti has battled with injuries to his star defenders throughout the season. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba have just returned to action while Eder Militao is ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

It has been claimed that Los Blancos have several centre-backs in their wishlist for the summer, including Branthwaite. The 22-year-old Everton star has been a player in demand in recent months with interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Ancelotti knows the Englishman from his time at Goodison Park and was the one to sign him from Carlisle United. He also handed the defender his debut for the Toffees. Everton reportedly want at £70 million for the coveted defender and are in a strong position with the player contracted until 2027.

