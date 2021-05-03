Real Madrid interested in signing 22-year-old star - Reports

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer. Los Blancos are keen on signing a centre-back in the summer and see the Frenchman as the ideal option.

According to AS, Jules Kounde has become the #1 defensive target for Real Madrid. They have already signed David Alaba as per reports but are looking to add more defenders this summer.

ℹ️ Real Madrid prefer Koundé over Pau Torres for next season and are ready to offer over 50m€ + a player for the French center-back. [@diarioas] 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/aa8asUockS — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 28, 2021

Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Manchester City were linked with Jules Kounde, but none of the clubs have made a move. Reports suggested the Frenchman had a deal to join City last summer, but they could not agree on a deal with Sevilla.

Sevilla director Monchi admitted last summer that they received a significant offer for Jules Kounde. However, they were unwilling to sell for the fee they were offered and had to reject the deal.

He said:

"It is true that we have received the interest of a club for Jules, that club has transmitted an offer to us that has been evaluated and has been rejected. If they make another offer, we will listen to them again and we will answer but only we can choose when we will answer them. I doubt very much that Koundé has reached an agreement with City, because he has a contract with Sevilla. I already tell you that Koundé has not reached an agreement with Manchester City."

Real Madrid to replace Raphael Varane with Jules Kounde?

🚨| Kounde has moved above Pau Torres as the favourite option for Real Madrid in case Ramos and/or Varane leave this summer.@diarioas [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 28, 2021

Raphael Varane's future at Real Madrid is in doubt as he has just a year left on his current deal. The Frenchman is unwilling to put pen to a new contract and is reportedly looking to leave in the summer. When asked about his future last month, Varane said:

"I am focused on the end of the season. If I have a message to the fans it's that my commitment is 100 per cent with the team and I'll give it my best. We have a quite exciting end to the season, beautiful challenges that motivate us a lot. And I'm focused on giving it my best on the field."

Jules Kounde will be seen as a direct replacement for Raphael Varane if he leaves the club this summer. David Alaba is reportedly seen as the replacement for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, whose contract expires in the summer.