Real Madrid interested in signing 25-year-old La Liga star as Casemiro's replacement - Reports 

Real Madrid have been linked with moves for long-term replacements for their aging team of superstars, most notably in midfield, where the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro have dominated.

According to GOAL and Diario Gol, the Real Madrid hierarchy are looking at a potential deal for 25-year-old Celta Vigo defensive midfield player Renato Tapia.

The Peruvian is viewed as a long-term replacement to Casemiro. Club president Florentino Perez also sees Tapia giving Casemiro competition for a starting berth in the team. Tapia has been a mainstay in midfield for Celta Vigo, making 25 appearances after joining from Feyenoord in the summer of 2020.

Casemiro in La Liga 2020-21



85% Pass Accuracy

40 Interceptions

12 Blocks

31 Fouls Won

54 Tackles

5 Goals ⚽



Best CDM in La Liga? 🤔#Casemiro #LaLigaSantander

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with a move for 18-year-old French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes. The young Frenchman could also be a natural long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Real Madrid are a great club, but Eduardo Camavinga will have a lot of choices: Jonathan Barnett

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has rapidly become one of the most sought-after talents in French football and the 18-year-old has been heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid.

However, his agent Jonathan Barnett has made some big statements regarding his future and claimed that a potential move to the Bernabeu will cost Real Madrid.

"At the moment, he's a Rennes player," Camavinga's agent said. "He likes Rennes and, at the moment, we haven´t really taken to other clubs. It isn’t our position. Let’s see what happens later on, but he’s doing well in Rennes and that’s fine. Being the best midfielder in the world, that’s how I see his future, [with] a lot of medals and a lot of trophies."

📅 #OnThisDay two years ago, Real Madrid marked 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days as reigning European champions.



Kings of Europe 👑

"Real Madrid are a great club to play for. Eduardo will have a lot of choices if Rennes decides to release him. They will be one of the four or five clubs in the world he might go to. Eduardo would love to play for a top club. Real Madrid are one of those top clubs in the world, so are Barcelona," Barnett added.

The Frenchman's agent confirmed that any potential suitors could be looking at a price range of over 50 million euros.

Camavinga has already made 23 league appearances for Rennes this season and many big clubs around Europe will be keeping an eye on the 18-year-old in the coming months.