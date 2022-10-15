Real Madrid interested in signing Bayern Munich star - Reports 

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, as per Marca journalist Jose Felix Diaz (h/t TheRealChamps).

Los Blancos signed David Alaba in the summer of 2021 after the Austria international saw his contract run out at the Allianz Arena. Davies was compared to Alaba when the former was pushing his way into the Bayern team.

The two versatile left-footed full-backs are adept at attacking defenses down the left flank, although the Austrian has played as a centre-back in recent years. Davies has no real competition down the left side of Bayern's backline.

The Canada international has assisted twice in 12 games across competitions this season and is rightly considered one of the best left-backs in world football. Davis has more than enough time to polish his skills and become even better as the years pass.

He still has three years left on his contract with the Bavarian giants, which could make things difficult for Real Madrid. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have the defensively sound Ferland Mendy to guard their left flank. However, his ability going forward leaves much to be desired.

Davies, who often plays as a left-winger for his national team, could bring in a whole new dynamic for Madrid in that regard. For a team that saw the likes of Roberto Carlos and Marcelo bomb down the wings to help in attack, Madrid's interest in Davies makes sense.

However, it remains to be seen if Bayern are as receptive to Madrid's interest as they were when it came to Toni Kroos in 2014. At least back then, Los Blancos let Xabi Alonso join Bayern a month after signing the Germany international.

Cody Gakpo could be interested in a move to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo is being pursued by Leeds United.

However, the player is yet to strike an agreement with the Whites. He is apparently eager to join a bigger club such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, or Barcelona.

Gakpo was heavily linked with United this summer but a move did not materialize. Interestingly, the Netherlands international is a player four of the five aforementioned clubs could use.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Gakpo : Been told that there is no agreement with #LUFC at this stage. Leeds United is highly interested but the player would like to make a step to a bigger club like #MUFC #MCFC , Real, Barcelona or FC Bayern. A transfer in winter is not excluded. @SkySportDE News #Gakpo: Been told that there is no agreement with #LUFC at this stage. Leeds United is highly interested but the player would like to make a step to a bigger club like #MUFC, #MCFC, Real, Barcelona or FC Bayern. A transfer in winter is not excluded. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱

Bayern will be eager to fill the gap left by Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona with a potent forward. Barca, on the other hand, will be aware that the Poland international could be on the decline in the coming years.

Karim Benzema (34) is out of contract next year at Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is reportedly eager to leave United in January.

