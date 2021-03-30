Real Madrid interested in talented Manchester City youngster - Reports

As per British publication Daily Star, Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City academy striker Liam Delap in the summer. Scouting reports have compared the youngster to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The 18-year-old striker has played a starring role in Manchester City's youth side, scoring 20 goals in just 15 Premier League 2 games. The son of former Stoke City player Rory, Liam Delap has already made three senior appearances for Manchester City and scored on his debut against Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Manchester City are bracing themselves for an attempt by Real Madrid to sign rising star Liam Delap this summer. The 18-year old has scored 20 goals and made 4 assists in 15 games in the PL 2 this season. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/tLb3ETriwp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 30, 2021

Liam Delap is under contract with Manchester City until 2023, and is largely seen as one of the brighter prospects that could make his way into Pep Guardiola's side. His talents, however, have not gone unnoticed at Real Madrid, who are reportedly lining up a bid for the 18-year-old.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo have revealed that Real Madrid have ramped up their interest in signing a new striker at the end of this season. Rumours suggest Los Blancos believe they can secure the signature of either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

However, an immediate deal for either striker could cost a fortune and would require Real Madrid to sell as many as six players to create funds for a potential bid. Reports claim the list includes Raphael Varane, Isco, and Marcelo - all of whom have only one year left on their contracts at the end of this season.

Real are also interested in selling Gareth Bale this summer. The Welshman has spent the season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and recently claimed he will return to Madrid after the Euros. However, a return to regular football could hinge on the future of manager Zinedine Zidane.

🚨🌖| Real Madrid have officially told Gareth Bale that he will NOT be in the squad next season, and that he should find himself a new club. @abc_deportes #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 30, 2021

Sergio Ramos, who is out of contract at the end of this season, might be on the list of potential transfers out of Madrid to make room on the wage bill. Wingers Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr could also depart from the Bernabeu, although there is no significant interest in the pair.

Real Madrid are, however, not the only team interested in a potential deal for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. The likes of Manchester City, Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus have all been rumored to be interested in a move for the young stars. A potential move for the pair is set to be the main transfer story of the upcoming summer window.