Real Madrid interested in Valencia midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Valencia midfielder Kang-In Lee.

The South Korean has been one of the La Liga's brightest young talents this season, and Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on his situation at Valencia.

Lee joined Valencia as a youth player in 2011 but has only broken into the first team. The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in La Liga this season and has been one of the few positives in a rather disappointing campaign for the club.

According to Defensa Central, Valencia will try to renew Lee's contract, but the midfielder is said to be unhappy with his situation at the Mestalla.

Lee's contract runs till 2022, and Los Che would be smart to cash in on the 20-year old than risk losing him on a free.

few highlights of kangin lee vs celta vigo 🌟 pic.twitter.com/UkPfJJ4ohw — 🗣 (@fIorianwirtz) February 21, 2021

Lee would also be a smart buy for Real Madrid financially, as they would tap into a larger Asian audience.

Los Blancos already have Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo on their books, and adding Lee to their squad would help their stock grow in the South Korean market.

Kang-in Lee would provide Real Madrid with a cheap alternative

Real Madrid are due an overhaul in the summer

Advertisement

Real Madrid currently find themselves in a financial hole due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will need to get rid of a good chunk of their squad if they are to spend big on players in the summer.

Players such as Isco, Alvaro Odriozola, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale and Mariano are all set to be sold by Real Madrid in the summer in order to make room for new signings.

If Real Madrid decide to buy Lee in the summer, the 20-year old would boost their attacking ranks without the club having to break the bank. Zinedine Zidane's side is due to be overhauled in the summer, with much of the club's deadwood being sold in order to reduce the already massive wage bill.

Lee's addition would be a smart one, as the South Korean can play across the frontline and would not demand high wages like some of the other players that Real Madrid have been linked with. The playmaker seems ready to leave Valencia in search of bigger things, and Real Madrid looks like the next step for him.