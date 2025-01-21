Real Madrid join Manchester United and Chelsea in €60m race to sign 21-year-old Portuguese-based defender: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly joined Manchester United and Chelsea in a race to sign Portuguese-based defender Ousmane Diomande. The 21-year-old centre-back plays for Sporting CP and the Ivory Coast national team, becoming a key player for both club and country.

The young defender only just joined Sporting from Midtjylland in 2023, but his impressive performances brought him into the Ivory Coast squad. He was instrumental for the Elephants that same year, helping them clinch the Africa Cup of Nations. He was also part of the Sporting side that won the Primera Liga last year.

It is no surprise that Manchester United are reported to have placed him on their radar. The Red Devils signed Sporting manager Ruben Amorim late last year, and a potential reunion between the head coach and his former defender could be in the works.

Trending

However, with the Portuguese giants setting their fee for Diomande at a €60 million minimum, United may struggle to find the funds to complete the transfer. It would be an easier task for Chelsea, who are also monitoring the 21-year-old defender's situation in Portugal. The Blues have long had a transfer policy of signing young talent for their first team, and Diomande would fit the bill.

However, both English giants would need to be cautious about Real Madrid's interest. Los Blancos have been seriously affected by injuries to their backline, and a move for a young, talented centre-back could be in the works. According to Fichajes.net, the Spanish giants have set him in their sights, with the scouting department valuing him highly.

Manchester United urged to break the bank and sign Real Madrid superstar, who Chelsea tried to sign

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has urged his former club to use all their available finances on a move for Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. The 21-year-old Ballon d'Or finalist was held in high regard by clubs like Chelsea, but he joined the Spanish giants.

Yorke believes that the Red Devils can still get Bellingham out of Madrid, as he explained (via Stretty News):

“Man United would need £150 million to have a chance of signing Jude Bellingham... Bellingham would be the perfect player to sign, but I’m sure he’ll want to stay a few more years at Madrid and turn things around for them this season."

However, the Manchester United legend insisted that Bellingham had to leave the Bernabeu as he was no longer "the main guy":

"But, Bellingham will never be the main guy at the club now, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe are higher than him in the pecking order... He’ll know that too, he’ll be sat in the dressing room with them and he knows where he is in that hierarchy at the club.”

Chelsea notably tried to sign the Real Madrid superstar while he was a teenager at Birmingham (via GOAL) However, their plans never came to fruition, as the 21-year-old moved to Germany before leaving for Spain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback