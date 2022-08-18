Real Madrid join Manchester United in race to sign 22-year-old attacker - Reports

Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax sensation Antony, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Caught Offside). The reigning Champions League holders will, however, look to sign the Brazilian forward in the summer of 2023.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Antony all summer long. Their interest in the Ajax star has been rekindled in the last few days as they look to bring in new attacking options before the window closes.

The Red Devils, however, could face serious competition from Real Madrid for the Brazilian international. According to the aforementioned source, Los Blancos have been targeting Antony for quite some time now and will be looking to sign him next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have signed some of Europe's most highly-rated youngsters over the past few transfer windows. They got hold of French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco earlier in the window and also signed Eduardo Camavinga last summer.

Antony will fall perfectly into Real Madrid's recent transfer policy of signing young players for the future.

Manchester United could still have an opening to sign Antony before the transfer window slams shut in a few weeks time. This is because the competition from Real Madrid will be coming next summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, it will be difficult for United to sign Antony now, with Ajax adamant that they do not want to sell him.

Antony has already made an excellent start to the 2022-23 season for Ajax. The Brazilian has scored and assisted twice from three appearances so far this season.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu will be much more appealing as far as Antony is concerned. Real Madrid are one of the favorites for the La Liga title as well as the Champions League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have struggled over the past few seasons and will be competing in the UEFA Europa League this time around. They have even lost their opening two Premier League games this season.

It is not strange for a club to show interest in signing a player well in advance and plan for a move for next summer. According to recent reports, Liverpool are expected to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023 as well.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro this summer, according to Spanish publication MARCA. Carlo Ancelotti, however, is keen to keep the Brazilian midfielder due to his importance in the first team.

United have been looking to strengthen their midfield all summer without any success. They were linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong all summer long. However, that deal has not materialized as things stand.

