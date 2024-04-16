Real Madrid join race to sign Premier League star wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest central defender Murillo in the summer transfer window. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the player.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos could turn to signing the Premier League star if they fail to complete a move for Lille youngster Leny Yoro. This report claims that the transfer fee in Yoro's case could be a problem in finalizing the deal.

An area that requires revamping is the central defensive department at the Santiago Bernabeu. This season, the Spanish giants have suffered due to lengthy injuries to the likes of David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Additionally, Nacho Fernandez's place in the team seems uncertain as midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has filled as a centre-back over the Spanish defender.

Therefore, Real Madrid may seriously consider a move for Murillo, who could become a long-term option. He was signed by Nottingham from Brazilian outfit Corinthians in the summer of 2023 for a reported £11 million, after which the defender has progressed well.

This season, he's played 31 matches across competitions for Nottingham Forest, bagging two assists. However, it is believed that a transfer for the 21-year-old will not be cheap, given he's contracted to his current employers till the summer of 2028.

However, a move to Real Madrid would be a significant step in his career and allow Murillo the chance to compete for top honors. Los Blancos are likely to win La Liga this season and are in the final eight of the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea urged to sign experienced Real Madrid star

Toni Kroos

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has urged the Blues to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos in the summer. The German's contract with Los Blancos runs out in June after which he's expected to be available for free.

According to Malouda, Kroos is exactly the kind of player needed to nurture this youthful Blues squad. Speaking about the 34-year-old midfielder, he told Gambling Zone (via Football London):

"I think Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is the type of target that Chelsea should be looking to bring in the summer. He is an experienced player with a lot of pedigree. This is the type of profile I would be looking to bring into the club over the summer."

Kroos has played 457 matches for his current side across competitions, bagging 28 goals and 96 assists. He's a four-time UEFA Champions League winner at the Santiago Bernabeu and a three-time La Liga champion.

