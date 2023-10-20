Real Madrid keen on bolstering attack with surprise move for Premier League striker in January - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in January.

Los Blancos parted ways with their talisman Karim Benzema in the summer, with the Frenchman moving to Al-Ittihad. They signed Joselu on a season-long loan from Espanyol. The Spaniard has scored five goals and provided two assists in 11 games across competitions.

Joselu, though, has failed to dominate games as Real Madrid might have expected him to do. Hence, they're in the market for a young striker, as per Todofichajes.com.

Isak spent three years in La Liga with Real Sociedad, scoring 33 goals in 105 games. He then moved to Newcastle United last summer and has scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 37 games across competitions.

The Sweden international has been in excellent form this season, scoring seven goals in 10 games. He has a great ability to shoot with both legs, dribble past opponents and provides a good aerial threat.

That has garnered interest from Los Blancos for a potential January transfer. However, with Newcastle also in the UEFA Champions League, a winter move might be less plausible for Isak.

The 24-year-old striker's contract wtih the Magpies expires in 2028, and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €70 million.

Real Madrid and Barcelona to face off for Julian Alvarez's signature

As per Football Espana, Julian Alvarez could leave Manchester City in January or next summer. The Argentine continues to play as a second striker or an attacking midfielder in Pep Guardiola's side to accommodate Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are aware of Alvarez's situation and could look to make a move for him.

The Blaugrana are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who turns 36 ahead of the 2024-25 season. As per Sport, Barca might find it difficult to pay a big transfer fee, with the Argentine's market value being €80 million (via Transfermarkt).

Real Madrid, though, won't have any trouble in paying the sum. They have already spoken to his agents to assess a potential move for the striker.

Alvarez arrived at Manchester City from River Plate last summer and won a historic treble along with the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. He has scored 23 goals and provided 10 assists in 62 games for City.