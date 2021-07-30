Real Madrid keen on signing 29-year-old free agent - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic this summer. The 29-year-old is a free agent after his Napoli contract expired in the summer.

As per Defensa Central, Real Madrid are eyeing a replacement for Sergio Ramos and view Maksimovic as the ideal fit. Maksimovic made 99 appearances for Napoli during his time at the Serie A club. However, his contract was not renewed and he is without a club right now.

🗞[Torino Granata] | Tottenham Hotspur are in the mix to sign centre-back Nikola Maksimovic this summer.



🔄Roma, Fiorentina, Porto and West Ham United are also keen with the chances of a new deal at Napoli now considered to be ‘almost zero’.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/RSbcKesOyd — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) April 7, 2021

Apart from Real Madrid, the defender is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Premier League side are keen on reinforcing their backline after selling Toby Alderweireld to Al-Duhail earlier this month.

But at the moment, it's Real Madrid that lead the race to sign the Serbian.

Inter Milan urged to sign Real Madrid target

Former Torino manager Giampiero Ventura had previously urged Inter Milan to sign Maksimovic. Ventura, who worked with the Serbian during his time at Torino, felt Maksimovic would have been a good addition under former Inter boss Antonio Conte.

West Ham already have an agreement in place to sign Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic in the summer.



The Hammers had a £14m bid last Summer rejected but this deal will see Maksimovic join on a free. [Fichajes] pic.twitter.com/Uf7muL83x7 — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 20, 2021

“I really liked Maksimovic, although he needed a bit of time to establish himself," Ventura told FcInter1908.it. "He didn’t play for the first four months [after joining from Spartak Moscow] because he needed to adapt to Italian football, but once he was in the team he never came out again. Maksimovic was a very important player for us, a defender with great potential.”

“We’ve never seen the real Maksimovic at Napoli, not least because he was used to playing in a three-man defence with us. If he joined Inter, he would be a very important reinforcement for [former Inter manager Antonio] Conte’s 3-5-2 system and he has a lot of character and pride. He would have a real point to prove so I think he’d be a great signing.”

However, Conte left the club in May and the targets for the San Siro side have since changed.

