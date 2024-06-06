Real Madrid keen on signing defender valued at €50 million by current club - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly turned their attention to RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba in their search for a new central defender this summer. The Spanish champions are looking to add new players to their rearguard after their troubles in the just-concluded 2023-24 season.

Los Blancos faced a severe crisis at the back for a sizeable chunk of the season, with the likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba suffering ACL injuries. This forced manager Carlo Ancelotti to turn to midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, playing him at centre-back on a number of occasions.

Real Madrid are aware of their need for central defensive cover and have been linked with 18-year-old Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro. The teenager was at the UEFA Champions League final a week ago as a spectator, further fuelling talks of a potential transfer.

Captain Nacho Fernandez is also expected to leave the club this summer, and this has increased the urgency of central defensive cover. Yoro has been the first-choice target for weeks, but the name of academy graduate Rafa Marin has also popped up.

The transfer fee (€60 million) quoted for Yoro, however, has led the European champions to look elsewhere for a new defender. RB Leipzig youngster Castello Lukeba is now their preferred choice, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

The former Olympique Lyonnais defender and France U-21 international only moved to Germany last summer but has been a mainstay in Marco Rose's side. The 21-year-old made 41 appearances in total, including seven in the UEFA Champions League where he faced Real Madrid.

Having joined for €30 million, RB Leipzig will only be willing to sell the Frenchman for €50 million or more in this transfer window. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is said to be keen on the defender and will look to sanction a deal to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid set to turn down loan offer for teenage sensation

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to turn down a loan offer from Getafe for teenage forward Arda Guler after his impressive debut season. The Turkiye international is wanted by the Madrid-based club on loan as they look to strengthen their squad.

Getafe had Mason Greenwood on their books on loan from Manchester United in the 2023-24 season. The Englishman scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 36 games in his time at the club. With the forward having returned to United, they have made an approach for Real Madrid forward Guler, which Los Blancos have turned down, as per The Athletic.

Arda Guler endured an injury-hit debut season but managed to find the net six times in 10 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The Fenerbahce academy graduate will be a key player for his country at Euro 2024 and will hope to have a bigger impact in the 2024-25 season.