Real Madrid keen on signing Liverpool star – Reports

Real Madrid are keen on signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer. The Spanish side reportedly want to take advantage of Salah's contract situation and lure him to the Bernabeu.

As per a report in Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking to add firepower to their attack are are thus planning a bid for the Egypt international.

Madrid's new manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly a fan of Salah and is keen to work with the 29-year-old. Ancelotti got a good look at Salah's performances during his time as Everton manager.

Liverpool are braced for a bid from Real Madrid for Mo Salah. Real Madrid have been interested in Kylian Mbappe for some time, but see Mohamed Salah as a back-up if PSG manage to hold onto the French striker [The Express] pic.twitter.com/Y5Nex2RIdM — Anfield Agenda (@AnfieldAgenda) July 16, 2021

Salah has two years left on his current contract and is yet to agree a new deal with Liverpool. The Real Madrid target has been in talks over a contract extension, but nothing has been finalised as yet.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi, and more.

Liverpool urged to sell Real Madrid target Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been one of Liverpool's standout players the last few seasons, but former Reds goalkeeper David James believes the Egyptian should be sold. James has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to cash in on the forward this summer.

Rumour Has It: Real Madrid plot move for Liverpool's Salah pic.twitter.com/nhosv1c0DN — IFO News Media (@football007news) July 16, 2021

He told Stadium Astro:

"I think Liverpool actually play better without Salah. The opportunity for Liverpool to maybe cash in on Salah… as you say, [Diogo] Jota then naturally fits into that front three, [Roberto] Firmino gets more freedom arguably. Then Liverpool have a new dynamic up front rather than what seems to be a reliance, or has been a reliance, on Salah's goals."

When asked if Liverpool should listen to offers for Mohamed Salah, James said:

"Yeah, tomorrow. I'd do it now. This is not about Mo Salah not being a good player, his goal record speaks for itself.

"Similar in statistics to someone like [Sergio] Aguero, where Pep Guardiola can look at Man City and not need Aguero. I think Liverpool's fluidity is compromised by Salah, even though he scores."

Salah scored 22 goals in 37 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League last season.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Edited by Arvind Sriram