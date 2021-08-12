Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Chelsea star's contract talks - Reports

Real Madrid are monitoring the contract situation of Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth (via The Real Champs).

Antonio Rudiger is widely regarded as one of Chelsea's most improved players under Thomas Tuchel. The German centre-back started the UEFA Super Cup tie against Villarreal in a back three.

Despite being a vital member under Tuchel at Chelsea, Rudiger's future at Stamford Bridge is up for debate as the 28-year-old enters the final year of his Chelsea contract.

According to the aforementioned source, Rudiger believes it is the last time in his career where he could command a hefty wage package. This has caught the eye of both Real Madrid and PSG.

#CFC defender Antonio #Rudiger will weigh up all options before deciding on future. Contract talks with Chelsea underway. At 28, he sees next decision as biggest of his career. Rudiger fully committed to Tuchel & Chelsea this season. #RMFC & #PSG keeping eye on his situation. — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 11, 2021

Real Madrid are in dire need of a new centre-back after losing both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to PSG and Manchester United respectively. Los Blancos have added David Alaba to their ranks but still need another centre-back to strengthen their defense, considering an unproven Jesus Vallejo is their fourth-choice centre-back.

Despite rumored interest from Real Madrid and PSG, it is worth noting that Rudiger is fully committed to Chelsea and Tuchel as they look to mount a title charge after winning the Champions League and the Super Cup.

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could be the perfect fit for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will have a number of defenders on their shortlist once they decide to buy a new centre-back. But according to the Real Champs, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could be the perfect fit for Los Blancos.

The 28-year-old is solid at the back but also has the tendency to move forward to help build an attack from the back or support the attack the team has started. Rudiger is also good in the air and can be a huge threat from set-pieces. His solidarity in defense and winning mentality could be a boon for Real Madrid.

However, Real Madrid are currently prioritizing PSG forward Kylian Mbappé. The Spanish giants will also go for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga next summer when the French wonderkid is available on a free transfer, having not yet agreed to pen a new deal with the Ligue 1 side.

Real Madrid & PSG are looking at the Antonio Rudiger situation at Chelsea



Chelsea have not made a bid yet for Jules Kounde



[via @skysports_sheth]

