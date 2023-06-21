Real Madrid keeping eye on attacker linked with Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping track of 18-year-old Turkish sensation Arda Guler, who was previously linked with a move to Barcelona.

Guler is one of the most highly touted young prospects in the world. The attacking midfielder has already made four appearances for Turkey's national team, scoring once. He made 35 appearances for his club side Fenerbahce this past season, netting six times and providing seven assists.

Guler is often compared with Barca legend Lionel Messi for his close control of the ball. He is even known by the moniker, 'The Turkish Messi'.

Max, a fan who gave Real Madrid target Guler the nickname, said (via GOAL):

"I went to Barcelona to watch Messi before and it was really great to see him, So I thought Arda Guler, who is my favorite Fenerbahce player in the biggest game of the season, would deserve this nickname!"

According to Diario AS, the Blaugrana were previously interested in Guler and now Los Blancos have also shown their interest. Two of the biggest clubs in the world turning their eyes towards Guler shows his talent and potential.

Barcelona star Gavi reacted to Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham, one of the world's best youngsters, recently completed a move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for over €103 million. The Englishman will take up Zinedine Zidane's No. 5 shirt and will look to emulate the Frenchman on the pitch.

Barca midfielder Gavi recently gave his verdict on Bellingham's transfer. The Spaniard said that regardless of whom Los Blancos sign, Barcelona will leave their all inside the pitch. The young midfielder said (via 90min):

“Barça is not in its best economic moment, but we have come out of the young youth academy and we have a great team. Madrid can sign whoever they want, I don't care. We have ours and we are going to the death. I'm registered, there's no problem and I'm very happy to be at Barça.”

Gavi and Pedri are set to rival Bellingham on the pitch next season. The Blaugrana's financial position doesn't allow them to make big-money signings. Hence, Xavi will have to rely mostly on the resources he already has in the arsenal.

