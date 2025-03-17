Real Madrid keeping tabs on Arsenal star who Mikel Arteta is willing to sell - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal left-back Riccardo Calafiori ahead of the summer transfer window. As per Calcio Mercato, the Gunners may be willing to sell the Italy international for about €75 million.

While the defender has often been deployed at left-back in recent times, he is more than capable at centre-back as well. It is this quality that Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are seemingly targeting.

The central defensive department has been a problem for Los Blancos this season, with injuries to key players like Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. Eder Militao has also had issues on the fitness front, which has resulted in Real Madrid's search for new defenders.

For Calafiori, much will depend on the role that he will play for Arsenal going forward. With the emergence of youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, the Italian may not be the first choice at left-back.

Should this situation persist, Calafiori may be tempted to join Los Blancos. However, even in Madrid, he will have to compete with Ferland Mendy, who is contracted with the club until the summer of 2028.

The 22-year-old former Roma star joined the Gunners from Bologna last summer for a reported fee of €45 million. Since then he's made 26 appearances across competitions for the north Londoners, bagging three goals and two assists. Calafiori has a contract at the Emirates that runs until 2029.

Joe Cole predicts Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final result

Pundit Joe Cole

Joe Cole believes Arsenal could defeat Real Madrid over two legs in the Champions League quarter-final. Speaking about this on TNT Sports, he said (via Metro):

"This team and this club can beat anybody over two legs. There’s a lot of holes in their squad at the moment, they haven’t got a recognised striker. A lot of injuries. But sometimes that can galvanise you."

"Sometimes, something will click, there will be a moment and they’ll go, ‘Right lads, we have an opportunity here'."

Arsenal come into this tie on the back of defeating PSV Eindhoven 9-3 in the previous stage of this competition. Meanwhile, Real Madrid edged Atletico Madrid on penalties after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

The first leg of this quarter-final will take place at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, while the reverse fixture will be played on April 16. Arsenal have never won the Champions League, while Real Madrid have 15 trophies to their name.

