Real Madrid keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star after impressive goal record - Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are monitoring the progress of Bayern Munich teenage striker Mathys Tel for a potential move in the future as per Fichajes.net. The youngster has greatly impressed since joining the reigning Bundesliga champions, and is considered a future star.

Real Madrid are in the market for attacking reinforcement for their squad, following the exits of many senior players. They are looking to sign young, exciting talents who have made a name for themselves in senior football.

Bayern Munich signed French youngster Tel from Rennes last summer, and eyebrows were raised over the transfer fee. The Bundesliga champions signed the teenager for around €20 million, a considerable sum to spend on a teenager.

Real Madrid are searching for their next Karim Benzema, a young striker that will join the club and fulfill his potential at the club. Benzema had joined from Olympique Lyonnais in 2009 and was the club's loyal servant for 13 years, winning every major honour.

Tel has been very impressive for Bayern Munich this season, despite playing a backup role to Harry Kane at the club. The 18-year-old has scored two goals in the league and very recenly against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, all in 121 minutes. After a tough debut season at the club, he has consistently shown his quality this season.

Real Madrid are keeping him in their sights as they hope to tempt him to emulate Toni Kroos with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu from the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos are looking at alternatives to Kylian Mbappe, who is looking likely to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain beyond next season.

Real Madrid building squad of elite young talents

Real Madrid have spent vast sums of money to sign some of the world's best young players. They signed Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo from Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Santos respectively, and have not looked back since with their recruitment.

Los Blancos signed Brazilian teenager Endrick in the winter, and the 16-year-old will join them in 2025. They also signed Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe this summer as they look to build a squad of the best young players. Jude Bellingham joined for around €103 million from Borussia Dortmund this summer, joining Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield. A striker is the final piece of the attacking puzzle for the Spanish giants.

Tel is not the only teenage striker linked with Los Blancos, with Borussia Dortmund ace Youssoufa Moukoko also targeted as per a report by UK-based football transfer website Football Transfers. Either of these incredible young strikers will enjoy playing at the Santiago Bernabeu, given the level of quality at the club.