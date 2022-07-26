Real Madrid keeping tabs on Chelsea forward after ruling out moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 others: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea striker Timo Werner this summer. The club is seemingly keen to sign a top-quality forward to provide cover and competition to Karim Benzema next season.

According to El Nacional, Los Blancos have ruled out moves for Edinson Cavani, Edin Dzeko, and former striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The three (especially, and by quite a margin, Ronaldo) have been among Europe's best and most consistent strikers. However, they are approaching the twilight stages of their careers and are unlikely to entertain the prospect of playing second fiddle to Benzema.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has emerged as a potential transfer target for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The German joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £47 million in 2020. He endured a difficult debut campaign with the west London club, struggling to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League. He ended the 2020-21 season with just 12 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The Germany international fell behind Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz during the first half of the previous season. He showed signs of improvement towards the end of the campaign but scored just four goals in 21 Premier League games. The forward's lack of consistency and efficiency in front of goal has prompted Chelsea to consider parting ways with him this summer.

The club has added him to its transfer list and is reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £38 million but could be willing to accept £29 million for the striker.

Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic's departures have left Real Madrid short of attacking options. As per Marca, Mariano Diaz is also eager to leave the club this summer as he was one of the fringes of Carlo Ancelotti's squad last season.

The reigning La Liga and Champions League winners will be keen to sign a striker before the close of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea could attempt to sign Barcelona forward as potential replacement for Real Madrid target Timo Werner

Romelu Lukaku's departure has left Chelsea short of genuine strikers. Chelsea will be forced to sign a new forward if Real Madrid target Timo Werner leaves the club this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are interested in signing Barcelona star Memphis Depay. The Dutchman joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer last summer and was one of their standout players during the first half of the campaign.

Memphis Depay's agent has offered him to various Premier League clubs including Chelsea. With Werner having fallen out with Tuchel over his remarks recently. This could be one to keep an eye on as Depay fits the profile Tuchel is looking for in his 9

He fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Ferran Torres and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang during the second half of the campaign but ended the season with 12 goals in 28 La Liga games.

Depay's playing time will likely diminish even further as Barcelona have signed Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha and extended Ousmane Dembele's contract.

The Blaugrana will also be keen to cash in on the former Manchester United forward this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract.

