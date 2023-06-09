Real Madrid keeping tabs on former Liverpool star valued at around €30m - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on Sadio Mane's situation at Bayern Munich after a difficult season following his move from Liverpool last summer.

Calciomercato journalist Rudy Galetti reports that the La Liga giants are evaluating Mane's situation at the Allianz Arena. The Senegalese winger is viewed as a possible addition this summer.

Mane's contract with Bayern runs until 2025 but there is uncertainty over his future. He is reportedly valued by the Bundesliga champions at €25-30 million and could be set to make a quick departure from the Bavarians.

The 31-year-old joined Der FCB from Liverpool last summer for €32 million. He was regarded as one of Europe's best attackers at the time. Mane helped Jurgen Klopp's side win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup during his five years at Anfield.

However, Mane struggled during his debut campaign at the Allianz Arena and was wrapped in controversy. He was involved in a scuffle with teammate Leroy Sane as Bayern crashed out of the Champions League to Manchester City in the quarterfinals. The Senegalese international received a €350,000 fine for his conduct, per BILD. But the situation was seemingly resolved between himself and Sane.

That hasn't stopped talk of Mane departing from Thomas Tuchel's side this summer. He scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across competitions for the Bavarians.

Real Madrid are claimed to be keeping tabs on his situation as they look to bolster their attack at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema is departing Carlo Ancelotti's side when his contract expires at the end of this month. Meanwhile, Marco Asensio is also leaving to join PSG in Ligue 1.

Real Madrid reject Liverpool bid for Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni has struggled for form at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected a €60 million bid from Liverpool for French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. According to Defensa Central, the Reds reignited their interest in the 23-year-old after missing out on him last summer. However, Los Blancos refused their offer.

Tchouameni struggled at the Bernabeu this season, lacking form for Ancelotti's side. He made 50 appearances across competitions, providing four assists. Los Merengues have been boosted by the impending arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. He is another midfielder who Liverpool seem to have missed out on to the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid are set to have seven midfielders in their squad for next season as they look to bounce back from their La Liga and Champions League misery. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, and Tchouameni are set to be joined by Bellingham.

