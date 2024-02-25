Real Madrid keeping tabs on La Liga defender as they look to sign long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez as the next right-back to take over from club legend Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal, who is now 32, has been a key player for the team this season. He has played 28 games in all competitions, registering four goals and four assists. His over 18-year career at the Santiago Bernabeu has seen him rack up an impressive 403 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 63 assists.

While he is still in top form, the right-back is getting older, and the club are looking for a reliable player to step into his shoes. According to Diario AS (via Madrid Universal), they have identified Sevilla's rising star Juanlu Sanchez. He has had a standout season, making 29 appearances in competitions and assisting three goals.

Juanlu could be in the starting lineup to face Real Madrid in La Liga when Sevilla visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 25. This will give the Madridistas a chance to look at his abilities carefully and see if he has what it takes to replace Carvajal in the long term.

Los Blancos could go after him in the summer if they continue to find his performances impressive. His contract expires in 2026 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €8 million.

Raphael Varane and Casemiro could see a Real Madrid return on the cards

Raphael Varane and Casemiro could leave Manchester United this summer, and according to Fichajes.net (via Football Espana), they could return to Real Madrid. The duo, who currently play at Old Trafford together, helped United win the Carabao Cup last season.

However, the Red Devils are in the midst of major changes, with plans underway to revamp the squad. According to the report, they intend to sell as many as 11 first-team players, which will include Varane and Casemiro. This comes as new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to reduce wages and bring new faces to Old Trafford.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have shown interest in Varane and Casemiro. However, Fichajes.net has revealed that the possibility of their return to Real Madrid has not been ruled out.

If Los Blancos proposes a transfer deal, the duo might find themselves back with their old team. With both players now in their 30s, it is unlikely that they can do much to contribute to Madrid's future successes.

Casemiro made 336 appearances while Varane made 360 during their time at Real Madrid.