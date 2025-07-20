Real Madrid keeping tabs on one other PL star despite interest in Ibrahima Konate: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal star William Saliba but remain interested in Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. They believe that the two defenders will be available for a cut price this summer as they are yet to sign new contracts at their respective clubs.
As per a report in L’Equipe, Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Saliba as Arsenal contract talks have not progressed. The defender is in the final two years of his contract, and Los Blancos are hoping to lure him away.
Konate remains on their wish list as the Frenchman will be available for cheaper as he is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool. The Frenchman has also not signed a new deal, and talks have stalled, with the Reds open to a sale at €50 million.
Xabi Alonso has added Dean Huijsen to his squad, but wants more defenders added this summer. He does not think David Alaba and Eder Militao can be counted on as they are injury-prone and have missed a large chunk of the last two seasons.
Antonio Rudiger's future at the club is also in the balance, and Real Madrid are open to selling him. He is in the final year of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu and has yet to sign a new deal.
Arsenal star warned Real Madrid move is not always better
Emmanuel Petit spoke to the Evening Standard earlier this year and warned William Saliba that a move to Real Madrid is not always the right step. He claimed that the pressure is too much, and starting with a clean slate with fans is never ideal. He said:
“William Saliba is enjoying his time at Arsenal so far. He loves the way Arsenal plays and has become a different kind of player. He’s now with the France national team because of what he has done with Arsenal. If he goes to Real Madrid, it's another story. When I left Arsenal, I was loved by the fans. When I went to Barcelona, it was a blank page, a new story that I had to write. I had to forget what I had done in the past and deliver with a new club. It will be the same with Saliba. I can understand that it could be a dream for a player to sign for the best club in the world. But the grass is not really greener outside."
“There’s been a lot of speculation in the last few months about Arsenal spending a lot of money, the next transfer market, signing strikers, wingers and I totally agree with that. But I’ve said many times recently, they have to be very aware of keeping their best players through the spine of the team if they want to improve, if they want to reach the next step. What does it mean if you bring top strikers in and then you lose your top defenders?"
William Saliba is yet to win a major trophy at Arsenal since joining them from Saint-Etienne in 2019. His only trophies have been the Community Shields in 2020 and 2024.