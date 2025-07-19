Real Madrid ready to consider selling star defender: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly consdering the sale of Germany international Antonio Rudiger this summer. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, Los Blancos are willing to part ways with the experienced defender if they receive a reasonable offer.

Ad

Aged 32 now, the former Chelsea defender has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2022. He was snapped up by Los Blancos on a free transfer after his contract with Chelsea expired.

Over the last three seasons, Rudiger has become the cornerstone of the Spanish giants' backline. The German has missed only 14 games due to injuries since his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, which is quite impressive.

Ad

Trending

The likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba has had plenty of injury problems in the last couple of years. In their absence, Rudiger's availability and reliability has been integral behind the club's success.

The Germany international has made 156 appearances for Real Madrid across three seasons. He has won eight trophies during his time at the club, including one Champions League and one LaLiga.

Rudiger's current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in June 2026 and he will turn 33 by then. It is therefore claimed that Xabi Alonso's side could consider selling him this summer if a good offer is tabled. The German stopper has been linked with a number of clubs from Saudi Arabia as per AS.

Ad

Real Madrid will sign new players only if Rodrygo or another star leaves: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly not looking to add more players to their squad this summer, as per ESPN. They would only enter the market if Rodrygo or Dani Ceballos leaves the club.

Rodrygo has been heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks with Liverpool and Arsenal named as suitors. The Brazilian is reportedly unhappy with his diminished squad role over the last season.

Ad

Rodrygo reportedly feels overshadowed by the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. He was given only 92 minutes of playing time by Xabi Alonso in the FIFA Club World Cup, raising further doubts over his future.

Ceballos, on the other hand, has been a squad player for several years now and it is unlikely to change in the future. He only managed 70 minutes of football in the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More