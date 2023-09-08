Real Madrid keeping tabs on PL star previously linked with a move to Liverpool - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who was chased by Liverpool in the summer. The Magpies seem on the cusp of locking down Guimaraes with a new contract, aimed to ward off the advances of the European powerhouses.

According to The Telegraph, talks between the Magpies and Guimaraes are positively heating up, with his current contract expiring in 2026. There's a marked acceleration this week, making it likely that a deal could be in place sooner rather than later.

In the summer, the Anfield giants were swiftly told to take a hike when they expressed interest in the 25-year-old Brazilian. According to Metro, their £100 million bid for the midfielder was rejected by the Magpies, but that hasn't reduced interest in his services.

Real Madrid have now kept their scouting lens closely focused on Guimaraes. The Brazilian midfielder has impressed in his stint in the Premier League since joining Newcastle from Olympique Lyon in January 2022.

They will be concerned about news of a release clause within the midfielder's potential contract. The Telegraph revealed that the amount could surpass the £100 million mark.

Newcastle have always reportedly understood that Guimaraes might yearn for Spanish pastures someday, where a stint with Los Blancos could be waiting. However, they're hell-bent on fortifying their roster and keeping their star player in the meantime.

Guimaraes' impressive performance streak over his last 61 games for the Magpies has solidified his value, as he has registered 10 goals and six assists. His performances have arguably placed him in the league of footballers like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. Both players were acquired by Arsenal and Chelsea respectively for over £100 million each.

While Real Madrid may keep an eye on the midfielder's future, they will need to be concerned about protracted interest from the Reds, who have placed a bid before.

Liverpool emerge as a dark horse in the race for Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid interest

The Reds appear to have a surprising leg up in the hunt for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. French journalist Julien Laurens revealed to ESPN that the Merseysiders have a unique edge over other Premier League clubs. Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain the overwhelming favorites to sign the French dynamo.

Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain is poised to expire next summer. While Real Madrid's allure is almost magnetic, Liverpool seems to have its own gravitational pull. Julien Laurens, a journalist with Le Parisien, told ESPN:

"Real Madrid are still the outstanding favourite, of course, for next summer already. I think Liverpool have a case to put forward, especially if he's a free agent."

He added:

"Every big club in England should go for him and he will choose where he feels is best for him. His mum is a big fan of Liverpool, he likes Liverpool, he likes what Liverpool have done under Jurgen Klopp."

Of course, securing Mbappe would require a financial jigsaw puzzle involving a lucrative signing-on fee and hefty weekly wages. But if the Reds can put forth an attractive package, there's a chance Mbappe might give a listening ear to their sporting project.