Real Madrid keeping tabs on player Chelsea want to sell in January – Reports

Real Madrid are allegedly interested in roping in Chelsea star Marc Cucurella on a temporary move in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Los Blancos are in the midst of a serious defensive crisis with three first-team stars currently sidelined. They lost Eder Militao to an anterior cruciate ligament issue last month, and will also miss David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger for a while due to their respective knocks.

Now, according to ESPN, Real Madrid are hoping to add Cucurella to their ranks in the mid-season window to strengthen their defensive depth. Although Chelsea are ready to listen to permanent offers, the La Liga outfit are reportedly keen to sign the player on a loan transfer.

Chelsea, who roped in Cucurella on a £62 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, could allow their left-back to depart on a short-term temporary switch. They reportedly tried to loan the Barcelona academy product out to Manchester United earlier this summer.

Should the 25-year-old defender join Real Madrid next January, he would emerge as an ideal rotational option for them. He could provide competition to Fran Garcia and also step in at centre-back when required.

Cucurella, whose current Blues contract is set to expire in June 2028, has dropped down his team's pecking order since Mauricio Pochettino's arrival as manager. He has played in two Carabao Cup games so far, warming the bench five times in the Premier League.

Overall, Cucurella has assisted twice in 35 appearances for his club.

Pundit urges forward to snub Saudi move & look to join Chelsea or Real Madrid instead

During a discussion with ex-Manchester United striker Alan Brazil on talkSPORT, Rangers legend Ally McCoist urged Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen to reject a Saudi Pro League move. He elaborated:

"He can't go to Saudi Arabia! He has been playing in a top team, he is some player. He is the real deal and he should be going to Chelsea or Real Madrid."

Osimhen, 24, has established himself as one of the most sought-after attackers in the world due to his exploits last season. He helped Napoli lift a first Serie A title in 33 years, netting 31 goals across competitions.

However, the Nigerian could decide to force a way out of Napoli next January. He is said to be reserving his right to take legal action against his own team due to a seemingly derogatory TikTok video about him.