Real Madrid leading the race to sign teenage Premier League star this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are now reportedly leading the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen in the summer transfer window. As per Diario AS, the Spain international is a Los Blancos fan and wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu (via @theMadridZone).

The report will come as a huge boost for Los Blancos, who have been looking to bring in a new central defender. Carlo Ancelotti and Co. have had multiple issues in this area of the pitch, largely due to injuries.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao have all had their worries with fitness this season, leaving Real Madrid short of options. Amid these worries, it looks like a new centre-back is high on the priority list for the summer.

Huijsen has established himself as a starter for the Cherries this season after joining the club from Juventus last summer for a reported fee of €15.20 million. He has made 23 appearances in the Premier League and three in the FA Cup, netting two goals.

The 19-year-old defender reportedly has a £50 million release clause in his contract with Bournemouth, which could make a move relatively straightforward for the La Liga giants.

Joining Los Blancos would give Huijsen the opportunity to compete for top honors, including the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy. Real Madrid are the current holders of both these prizes.

Liverpool star Trent Alexnder-Arnold agrees to join Real Madrid in summer- Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid once his contract at Anfield expires in the summer. As per talkSPORT, the parties have agreed to a five-year deal, with a salary in excess of £220,000-per-week.

This is massive news for the Spanish side, who were eyeing a move for the England international to replace Dani Carvajal in the long-term. Alexander-Arnold is an attack-minded full-back who heavily contributes while going forward.

To date, he's made 349 appearances across competitions for the Reds, bagging 22 goals and 87 assists. With the defender departing, it could give a chance to youngster Conor Bradley to become the first-choice right-back under Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

