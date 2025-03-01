Real Madrid learn €40m price tag to sign 21-year-old Premier League star wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool: Reports 

Real Madrid will reportedly have to spend €40 million for the signature of Manchester United and Liverpool target Milos Kerkez. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Bournemouth have slapped a price tag of €40 million on the highly regarded young left-back.

Kerkez has emerged as one of the most coveted players in Europe following his exploits with the Cherries this season. He has been a regular feature in Andoni Iraola's side who have been exceptional in the Premier League this season.

The club are seventh in the table after 27 games and sit just four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. Kerkez has been instrumental behind their impressive run with his all-action displays down the left flank.

The left-back, now 21, joined Bournemouth from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2023 and has not looked back since. He is blessed with bags of pace, solid work rate and offers a lot while going forward as well as while helping his team defensively.

The Liverpool and Manchester United target has scored twice and provided four assists in 29 appearances across competitions this season. Bournemouth are reportedly looking to keep their prized asset beyond the summer but could be forced to sell amid interest from European giants.

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the full-back's progress closely and could be ready to go head to head with Liverpool and Manchester United. The left-back position has been a problematic one for Los Blancos for a while now and Kerkez could be a long-term solution.

Bundesliga ace wants Real Madrid move amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United: Reports

RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba reportedly wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Los Blancos, Manchester United and Liverpool. As claimed by German journalist Christian Falk via The Hard Tackle, the 22-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lukeba is regarded as one of the best young central defenders on the planet and has attracted interest from clubs from all across Europe. Premier League giants like Liverpool and Manchester United are hot on his pursuit but it is Real Madrid who are leading the chase.

Lukeba has gone from strength to strength since joining RB Leipzig in 2023 from French giants Lyon. He has made 62 appearances for the German side thus far and reportedly has a release clause worth €90 million.

