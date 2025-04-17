Real Madrid learn asking fee to hire Xabi Alonso as they look to sign replacement for Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been made aware of Xabi Alonso's asking fee as speculations of him replacing Carlo Ancelotti grow stronger by the minute. The reports follow Los Blancos' 5-1 defeat (aggregate) against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Xabi Alonso started his senior managerial career with Bayer Leverkusen in 2022. Under the tutelage of the Spanish tactician, Die Werkself lifted their first Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal in the 2023-24 season. The German giants won the trophies without losing a single league game that season.

Alonso is reportedly one of the favorites to replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid. According to a report by GOAL (h/t BILD and Football Espana), Los Merengues may have to shell out at least €10 million to sign the Spaniard. The report further explains that Levekusen CEO Fernando Carro is believed to have an agreement with Alonso, which will allow him to leave for Real Madrid. However, the Spanish giants are likely to negotiate for a better deal.

At present, Real Madrid are fighting with Barcelona for the LaLiga crown after getting eliminated from the Champions League. Ancelotti's side are second in the table with 66 points in 31 games, four behind league leaders Barcelona (70). They will also play the Copa del Rey final against La Blaugrana on Saturday, April 26.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses his future at Real Madrid following Champions League exit

Carlo Ancelotti - Source: Getty

Carlo Ancelotti has recently opened up about whether he will manage Los Merengues in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid's Champions League campaign came to an end after they were defeated 2-1 by Arsenal in the second leg of the quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Gunners had previously won the first leg at the Emirates Stadium by a scoreline of 3-0.

In the first half, Thibaut Courtois saved Bukayo Saka's penalty (13') to prevent his side from going 4-0 down on aggregate. However, Saka scored in the second half (65') to give Arsenal the lead. It was immediately followed by an equalizer from Vinicius Jr. (67') after a defensive blunder by William Saliba. Gabriel Martinelli scored in stoppage time (90'+3') to finish the game 2-1 in favor of the Gunners.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his future at Real Madrid. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“My future? I don’t know, and I don’t want to know. Will I be the manager in Club World Cup? I can’t speak to you about this now. If the club decides to change, no problem, I’ll thank them.”

The Italian tactician has been one of the most decorated coaches for the Los Blancos over the years. Across his two stints as the club's manager, he has won three UEFA Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Supercups, two LaLigas, and two Copas del Rey, among others.

