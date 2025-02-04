Real Madrid learn extent of David Alaba’s absence as defender picks up new injury: Reports

Real Madrid defender David Alaba could be sidelined for two to three weeks due to a new injury, according to journalist Jose Luis Sanchez. The Austrian returned to action last month after a long layoff due to an ACL injury he picked up in December 2023.

Alaba has since appeared four times for Los Blancos, all of which have been off the bench. He was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Espanyol on Saturday (February 1).

Antonio Rudiger picked up a hamstring injury during the weekend's game and is expected to be out for a month. The LaLiga giants were slowly building up Alaba's fitness to address their injury woes at the back but have now suffered a blow.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Real Madrid announced that the 32-year-old has picked up a fresh injury.

“Following tests carried out on our player David Alaba by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the adductor muscle of his left leg. Pending development,” read the club statement.

Alaba arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2021 as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Bayern Munich. He has since registered 106 appearances for Los Blancos, winning the league and the Champions League, among other trophies.

How many players are Real Madrid currently missing due to injuries?

Real Madrid have suffered poor luck in terms of injuries of late. The club are now missing as many as five first-team stars due to injuries. Apart from David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, Los Blancos are also without Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Eduardo Camavinga due to knocks.

Carvajal ruptured his ACL in October last year and isn't expected to play again this season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has relied on Lucas Vazquez to cover in the position but he hasn't been too convincing so far.

Elsewhere, Eder Militao also picked up an ACL injury in November last year and won't play again this campaign. The situation has left Real Madrid out of options at the back and their decision not to invest in a defender in the winter has come back to haunt them. Camavinga, however, is expected to make his return from a hamstring injury this week.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants have apparently identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as Carvajal's long-term replacement. The Englishman's contract with Liverpool expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

