Real Madrid learn fate in race to sign 24-year-old Bundesliga ace linked to Liverpool: Reports

Real Madrid have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong as he's reportedly set to join Liverpool. However, this also opens the door for Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their defense, having had to deal with loads of injuries. Dani Carvajal is currently out with an ACL injury and is 33 now. Lucas Vazquez failed to impress during his time as a right-back. Hence, the Spanish giants have been linked with numerous right-backs, including Jeremie Frimpong.

However, as per Defensa Central, the Dutchman is very close to joining Liverpool in the summer. The Reds are also in the market for a right-back with speculation about Alexander-Arnold's future. His contract expires in June this year and there has been no update on an extension.

Moreover, the Englishman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who also made a bid for him in the winter transfer window. Hence, if he leaves, Liverpool could replace him with Frimpong.

The Bayer Leverkusen fullback is known for his attacking capabilities. Since joining the German side from Celtic in January 2021, he's recorded 29 goals and 40 assists in 182 games for the club. His contract expires in 2028.

Jaap Stam urges Manchester United to sign Liverpool and Real Madrid target

While Jeremie Frimpong, 24, has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, Jaap Stam has urged Manchester United to sign him instead. The former Dutch centre-back believes his compatriot will be a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

He said:

"Jeremie Frimpong can play as a right-wing back having also played as a right winger and a right back. He has pace and is very direct and can score goals as well as create chances for his teammates. I think he would be a very interesting player for Manchester United to look at, he would fit the style of play on the right-hand side.

"The only issue might be if the club don’t want to continue bringing in Dutch players going forward. But he has a lot of quality and is doing so well in a tough division in Germany, I think he would be a great fit for the system at United."

Manchester United appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach in October last year and he plays a wing-back system. Hence, Frimpong's attacking capabilities will be a great fit. He's recorded four goals and 11 assists in 40 games across competitions this season.

