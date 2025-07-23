Real Madrid learn transfer fee they'll have to pay to sign Rodri from Manchester City this summer: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly learnt the transfer fee they would have to pay to sign Rodri from Manchester City this summer. According to Diario AS (via Madrid Zone on X), signing the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner would cost Los Blancos over €100 million.

Ad

In the ongoing summer transfer window, Real Madrid have made significant moves to strengthen their backline. They have signed Dean Huijsen for a reported €62.50 million from Bournemouth and Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for €10 million.

However, the club are yet to sign a midfielder despite the departure of the experienced Luka Modric. Earlier, Fichajes.net had reported that Real Madrid were prepared to offer €40 million plus Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo in exchange for Rodri. An offer which was expected to persuade Manchester City to sell the Spaniard.

Ad

Trending

However, the Cityzens might not be looking to sell the defensive midfielder, who is arguably their best player in midfield. Amid the transfer speculations, Rodri could be a significant midfield signing if he moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

His presence could provide a much-needed balance to Xabi Alonso's midfield. His defensive proficiency could help shield their backline, which Aurélien Tchouaméni has struggled to do since Casemiro's exit in 2022.

In 265 games across all competitions for Manchester City, Rodri has scored 26 goals and assisted 32 others.

Ad

Toni Kroos feels Real Madrid are missing a midfielder like him

RM Legends v Borussia Legends - Corazon Classic Match 2025 - Source: Getty

Toni Kroos recently claimed that Los Blancos were missing a midfielder of his caliber. He also highlighted that there are only a few players like him in the game currently, making them difficult to sign

Ad

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo in a recent interview, Kroos pinpointed the missing piece in Real Madrid's midfield. The 35-year-old also urged the supporters to be patient with Xabi Alonso, saying (via GOAL):

"They’re still missing a profile like mine, they’re still looking for it. There aren’t many players like that, and the ones that are there aren’t easy to get. It’s too early to judge Xabi’s Real Madrid. It takes time to evaluate the changes and implementation of his ideas. I’m sure Xabi knows how to correct things, as there are things that need to change, because with so much quality – things have to go well.”

In his six games as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement, Alonso has registered four wins, one draw, and one loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More