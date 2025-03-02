Real Madrid left concerned by key player's fitness as he misses training ahead of Atletico Madrid UCL clash: Reports

Real Madrid are worried about the fitness of midfielder Fede Valverde. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Uruguayan did not train with the team ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, March 4.

Valverde also did not feature in the side's 2-1 loss to Real Betis. He is reportedly suffering from a groin issue that could keep him out for the upcoming derby fixture. The report adds that the 26-year-old did train individually away from his teammates and a decision will be made on Monday regarding his availability for the clash.

Valverde has been a vital presence in the centre of the park, with his boundless energy and threat of long-range attempts proving to be key for the side. He has made 40 appearances across all competitions, bagging eight goals and six assists, this term.

It now puts Real Madrid in a spot of bother as their midfield options for the clash are severely depleted. Jude Bellingham is unavailable for selection due to suspension while Dani Ceballos is out with an injury. Should Valverde miss out, Ancelotti could look to Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield again, which could see defender Raul Asencio return to the lineup.

Carlo Ancelotti makes honest admission as Real Madrid suffer loss to Real Betis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stated that if the side played like they did against Real Betis, they would have a difficult time against Atletico Madrid. A 2-1 loss to Los Verdiblancos raised concerns for the side, who are set to face Diego Simeone's men in the Champions League next.

Ancelotti said (via 90min):

"If we play like this we will not win," Ancelotti bluntly admitted post-game. "It is quite clear, I hope it will serve to wake us up. It seemed that the team was more compact as in previous games."

Los Blancos failed to get going against Real Betis. After taking a lead early through Brahim Diaz, goals in either half from Johnny Cardoso and Isco took the game away from Los Blancos.

The clash against Atletico marks the beginning of a series of important fixtures for Real Madrid as the season gears towards its business end. They are locked in a tight title race with Barcelona and Los Rojiblancos, meaning they cannot afford to drop any further points. Currently, they are third in the table, two points behind Atleti and level with La Blaugrana, who have a game in hand.

