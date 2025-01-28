Real Madrid left stunned as defender refuses to hold new contract talks - Reports 

Real Madrid defender Jesus Fortea has reportedly refused to hold contract extension talks. This has surprised the club, who were looking to tie him to a long-term deal.

Los Blancos have been dealing with major injury issues in defense since the start of the 2023-24 season. Eder Militao has suffered an ACL injury twice in that period and is out for this season. David Alaba only recently returned from his ACL injury while right-back Dani Carvajal is also out for the season with a similar injury.

This has seen manager Carlo Ancelotti scramble for ideas, including using midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a centre-back. He's also brought in academy graduate Raul Asencio in the first team and the Spaniard has performed well.

However, as per Marca (via Tribal Football), Jesus Fortea has been disappointed to see his fellow academy teammates get the nod over him. Hence, he has refused to hold down contract extension talks with Real Madrid. His current contract expires in 2026 and the club could look to sell him in the summer if he doesn't renew.

Fortea joined Real Madrid's academy from Atletico Madrid's academy in 2022 and has made 12 appearances for the youth side.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Raul Asencio's performance in Real Madrid's win over Real Valladolid

Carlo Ancelotti chose to start centre-back Raul Asencio as a right-back in Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against Real Valladolid away on January 25. The Spaniard played 68 minutes and made two clearances, and one tackle, won 6/10 duels, and completed 21/25 passes (via SofaScore).

As Los Blancos secured a comfortable 3-0 win, Ancelotti was asked about Asencio's performance as a right-back. He answered (via Managing Madrid):

“Raúl has done his job. He’s not used to playing there but he’s shown that he’s fast. He’s had a good game like Tchouaméni at centre-back. It’s nothing new.”

Asencio was drafted into Real Madrid's senior team this season due to their injury crisis and he's made 17 appearances and recorded one assist.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, also confirmed that David Alaba is edging closer to his first start, saying:

“Little by little, Alaba is starting to play more minutes. He’s very close to his first start.”

Alaba suffered an ACL injury in December 2023 and has only recently returned to action. He has made three appearances this month, all as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will next face Stade Brestois away in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 29.

