Real Madrid legend emerges as leading candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2024: Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly made Zinedine Zidane their first option to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV, Zidane is the top candidate to replace Ancelotti if the Italian leaves at the end of the season. His contract expires in June 2024 and he's being heavily linked with the Brazil national team job.

Thus, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is looking for a potential replacement and it appears Zidane is being eyed for a third reign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in June 2021. The French icon was a massive success in his two spells in charge of the La Liga giants. He oversaw 174 wins in 263 games, winning three UEFA Champions Leagues in a row.

The French coach reportedly recently turned down an approach from Ligue 1 side Marseille. He wasn't interested in replacing Christophe Galtier as Paris Saint-Germain boss in the summer.

It's believed that Zidane has long desired to become France national team manager. However, Didier Deschamps signed a new three-year deal with Les Bleus in July 2022, ending his chances of replacing him in the near future.

A return to the Bernabeu to coach Real Madrid for the third time could be intriguing for Zidane. A new squad has been assembled since his departure with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga shining.

Ancelotti remains tight-lipped over leaving Real Madrid for Brazil next year

The Italian is being touted as Brazil's next coach.

Ancelotti refused to comment on claims that he is set to become Brazil coach once his contract with Real Madrid expires next year. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Coaching Brazil next year? Taboo topic, let’s talk about something else.”

The Italian tactician has been Selecao's No.1 option to replace Tite following his resignation after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He's yet to manage a national team although he did start his managerial career as assistant manager of Italy from 1992 to 1995.

Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues claims Ancelotti will take over once his contract at the Bernabeu expires. He said that current interim manager Fernando Diniz and the Italian have similar coaching philosophies (via ESPN):

"He [Diniz] always had the same method ... It's a coach whose ideas are similar to the coach who'll take charge in the Copa America, Ancelotti. I think they have almost the same tactics and philosophy."

Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in July 2021 and led Los Blancos to a Champions League and La Liga double in the 2021-22 season. He then oversaw a Copa del Rey triumph last season.

Los Merengues have started the ongoing season strongly under the Italian. They have won eight of nine league games, sitting top of La Liga. His side are also unbeaten in the group stages of Europe's elite club competition, atop of Group C.