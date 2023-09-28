Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane rejects yet another offer to return as a manager: Reports

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly turned down the chance to Marcelino at Ligue 1 side Marseille.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Marseille approached Zidane about taking over at the Stade Velodrome. The managerial hot seat was vacant following Marcelino's decision to step down earlier this month.

However, he rejected the chance to succeed the Spanish coach as he was unconvinced by Les Phocéens' project. The French coach hasn't ruled out becoming Marseille manager in the future although they have since appointed Gennaro Gattuso.

The Real Madrid icon has been out of management since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu back in June 2021. He enjoyed huge success with Los Blancos as both a player and a coach.

The French tactician managed Madrid to three UEFA Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, and two UEFA Super Cups. He was named FIFA's Best Coach two times, overseeing 174 wins in 263 games during two spells with the La Liga giants.

He has long been admired by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain but has continuously turned the Parisians down. Le Parisien reported earlier this summer that PSG wanted him to replace Christophe Galtier but he rejected their approach waiting for the right job to arrive.

Real Madrid legend Zidane reportedly won't be managing in the Premier League anytime soon

The French tactician's language barrier is a stumbling block.

The aforementioned source reported in January that Zidane's chances of coaching a Premier League club in the near future are slim. The former Real Madrid manager's language barrier is an issue as he can't speak English.

Therefore, the Frenchman has no interest in taking up a job in England anytime soon. Manchester United and Chelsea were both linked with him when searching for replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Tuchel respectively.

It limits Zidane to only several jobs that he would likely be interested in. However, he's thought to be eyeing becoming France's national team boss at some stage during his career.

The Real Madrid icon was being talked up as Didier Deschamps' successor following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Deschamps signed a new three-year contract with Les Bleus in January.

Meanwhile, Juventus are another option, with Zidane previously playing for the Serie A giants. Massimiliano Allegri is currently in charge at the Allianz Stadium and has two years left on his contract.

The Old Lady have gone three years without winning the Scudetto and have started the season with four wins in six games. They aren't playing UEFA Champions League after a points deduction for false accounting last season led to a seventh-placed finish.