Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema linked with surprise return to former club - Reports

French giants Olympique Lyonnais reportedly want to sign former player and Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema.

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins (via Get French Football News), Lyon hold an interesting in bringing Benzema back. However, Les Gones could miss out on him due to the high financial numbers involved.

Benzema currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, having joined them on a free transfer last summer. Despite signing a three-year contract and recording 12 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions this term, his future now seems to be in doubt.

He is rumored to be on massive wages and would allegedly have to take a massive pay-cut to return to Lyon. Benzema notably spent four fruitful years with the French club's first team between 2005 and 2009 after joining their academy back in 1998.

In his four full seasons with Lyon, he scored 66 goals and laid out 27 assists in 148 matches across competitions, leading them to four consecutive Ligue 1 titles. His exploits earned him a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

As per the Get French Football News report, Karim Benzema has received criticism aplenty since moving to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he also got into hot water with Al-Ittihad after arriving 17 days late to training following a break. The delay was allegedly due to a storm in Mauritius.

While the report adds that Benzema's entourage has reiterated his desire to stay with the club, rumors about a potential departure this month have dominated headlines. He has been linked to Chelsea, though the Express also reported earlier this week that he is committed to Al-Ittihad.

How have Real Madrid fared without Karim Benzema this term?

Karim Benzema departed Real Madrid last summer after serving them for 14 years.

He played 648 times across competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 354 goals and providing 165 assists. The Frenchman won 25 major trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga titles. He also won the Ballon d'Or and UEFA Best Player in Europe in 2022.

In their first season since Karim Benzema's departure, Real Madrid have largely depended on Jude Bellingham for goals, with others also shouldering the load. Bellingham has netted 18 times in 26 matches across competitions, with support from Rodrygo (12 goals), Vinicius Junior and Joselu (10 goals each).

Their contributions have helped the team sit second in La Liga this season with 51 points from 20 matches, one behind leaders Girona, with a game in hand. While they exited the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16, Real Madrid won all of their UEFA Champions League group-stage outings to make it into the knockouts.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will take on RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg in Germany scheduled for February 13.