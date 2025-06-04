Real Madrid legend Luka Modric likely to join European giants this summer for 3 key reasons: Report

According to MARCA (via Madrid Xtra on X), veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is likely to join AC Milan this summer due to three major reasons. The 39-year-old is in the final month of his contract with Los Blancos and will part ways after the upcoming Club World Cup.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Modric is still wanted by several top clubs in Europe. The Croatia international has reportedly received multiple offers, but a move to Serie A giants AC Milan seems most likely.

As per the abovementioned source, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner favors a move to Milan because they are one of the top sides in the Serie A. Secondly, he will not be just a squad player, but will play a key role in the team should he join their ranks. Also, Modric does not want to play against Real Madrid under any circumstances. The Italian outfit failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, which makes it an ideal destination for the Croat.

Modric bid farewell to Real Madrid fans during their final LaLiga fixture of the 2024-25 season against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 24. He will feature for Los Blancos under new manager Xabi Alonso at the Club World Cup in the United States. He will then officially call it quits with the club after 13 seasons.

The veteran midfielder is Real Madrid's most decorated player with 28 titles. He has recorded 49 goals and 95 assists in 591 appearances for the club.

Luka Modric could continue playing for Real Madrid despite his contract expiring in June

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric will leave the club this summer after his contract expires. His current deal is set to expire on June 30, but he could play into July if the club progresses past the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Modric reportedly has a clause in his deal that could see Madrid extend his contract for another month (via DAZN). Thus, he will continue to wear the club's colors as long as they play at the tournament in the United States. Lucas Vazquez is in a similar boat as well.

Los Blancos have been grouped alongside Al-Hilal, Pachuca, and Red Bull Salzburg. Their first match will be against Al-Hilal on June 18. Xabi Alonso's side will then take on Pachuca and Salzburg on June 22 and 27, respectively.

