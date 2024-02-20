Real Madrid legend rejects Carlo Ancelotti's offer to join his coaching staff, set to leave club in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid icon Luka Modric has reportedly rejected the chance to join Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff and will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

According to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti (via Madrid Universal), Ancelotti offered Modric the chance to join his backroom staff at Madrid. The veteran Croatian midfielder initially rejected the opportunity and he wants to continue playing for another season.

The 38-year-old is certain to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season when his contract expires. He still wants to continue playing regularly and he's grown upset with the situation.

Modric feels he was promised regular first-team minutes when he signed a one-year extension last year. But, the Croatia international has been handed a more withdrawn role under Ancelotti this season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker has started 11 of 20 La Liga games this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists. Ancelotti has often preferred the likes of Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde.

Modric turned down a lucrative contract offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer and continued with Real Madrid. He's been with the La Liga giants since August 2012 and has become a hero at the Bernabeu, winning 23 major trophies.

Inter Miami are reportedly favorites to sign Real Madrid's Luka Modric

Modric's next destination may be the United States and he could be set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The Croat would link up with a Herons squad brimming with Barcelona contingent, including the Argentine icon, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez.

According to Spanish outlet E-Notices (via intermiami.news), David Beckham's co-owned MLS side have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Modric. Inter Miami were looking to sign Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo but he's set to stay at Argentinos Juniors due to MLS restrictions on payment structures.

Modric could head for DRV PNK Stadium if the MLS club can free up a designated player spot. They could sign the Croat above the salary cap and have him become the latest European superstar to head to Vice City.

The likes of Suarez, Busquets, and Alba have all reunited with Messi at Inter Miami. The MLS has become one of the most attractive leagues for legendary players coming into the latter stages of their careers.

Modric has continued to display his playmaking abilities during recent seasons with Real Madrid. He registered six goals and as many assists in 52 games across competitions last season.