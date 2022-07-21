Real Madrid legend wants to stay in Europe as Serie A side declare interest: Reports

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has been a free agent for three weeks now. While his next destination remains unclear, a new team has shown interest in his services.

Serie A's Lazio are exploring the possibility of getting the Brazilian to Rome, according to Spanish news outlet Marca. The club is aware of the impact his arrival would have on uplifting their image.

Since becoming a free agent following his departure from Los Blancos, Marcelo has received numerous offers, but he's not agreed to sign for anyone yet.

He was even touted to potentially leave Europe, receiving interest from Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The Turkish Super Lig currently has many Brazilians plying their trade and it would've helped Marcelo easily adapt to his surroundings.

A return to Brazil was also speculated but the 34-year-old is keen to continue playing in Europe's major leagues.

After Marseille showed interest, Lazio have now emerged as potential suitors, with the Biancocelesti signing two players from Spain already this summer.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



Before they make their official offer the Lazio directors and Sarri are meeting to make sure they want Marcelo.



Lazio have begun negotiations with Marcelo's agent over a 3 year contract worth €2.5M a season. Before they make their official offer the Lazio directors and Sarri are meeting to make sure they want Marcelo.

Luis Maximiano was signed from Granada for €11.2 million and Mario Gila from the Real Madrid youth squad was bought for another €6 million. Getting Marcelo on board would make it a hat-trick of acquisitions from the Iberian Peninsula this summer for the capital side.

Joining Maurizio Sarri's team is also something that could appeal to Marcelo as Lazio boast a terrific squad and will be playing in the Europa League next season. His experience will be valuable to the side and the Brazil international is guaranteed to find regular gametime throughout their campaign.

Marcelo left Real Madrid after over 15 years at the club, during which he made 546 appearances and lifted 25 titles, more than any Real Madrid player in history.

Real Madrid begin pre-season with El Clasico

While most teams have already begun their pre-season campaign, Real Madrid haven't kicked a ball since winning the Champions League in May. However, the wait will soon be over as the European champions return to the field on Saturday (July 23) to take on El Clasico rivals Barcelona in the United States.

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid's Pre-season tour in the USA:



23rd July vs. Barcelona, Las Vegas



26th July vs. Club America, San Francisco



30th July vs. Juventus, Los Angeles OFFICIAL: Real Madrid's Pre-season tour in the USA:23rd July vs. Barcelona, Las Vegas26th July vs. Club America, San Francisco30th July vs. Juventus, Los Angeles 🚨🇺🇸 OFFICIAL: Real Madrid's Pre-season tour in the USA:23rd July vs. Barcelona, Las Vegas26th July vs. Club America, San Francisco30th July vs. Juventus, Los Angeles

With most of his first-team players back in the mix, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could play a strong team. They aren't scheduled to play many pre-season games this summer.

After this, the Whites are scheduled to play Club America and Juventus.

