Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has 3 preferences as he prepares to make managerial return: Reports

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eyeing a return to Real Madrid. However, the Frenchman is also open to managing Juventus or Marseille when he gets back in the dugout.

According to a report in The Athletic, Zidane has three preferences when he decides to get back into management. He is open to a return to Los Blancos for a third stint once the club are done with Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| A source from Zidane’s outer circle says that a 3rd stint at Real Madrid under the right circumstances appeals the most to Zizou alongside Juventus & Marseille. 🎖️| A source from Zidane’s outer circle says that a 3rd stint at Real Madrid under the right circumstances appeals the most to Zizou alongside Juventus & Marseille. @TheAthleticFC 🚨🎖️| A source from Zidane’s outer circle says that a 3rd stint at Real Madrid under the right circumstances appeals the most to Zizou alongside Juventus & Marseille. @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/RTzRu5GpIO

Juventus have been linked with the Frenchman for some time now with Max Allegri struggling to get results this season. He is said to be open to joining them too, but is waiting for the off-pitch saga to end.

Marseille are reportedly his third choice right now, PSG's domestic rivals, who have also been linked with him in the past.

Real Madrid to appoint Zinedine Zidane as Carlo Ancelotti replacement?

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his future at Real Madrid and claimed that he will not be thinking too far ahead. He wants to concentrate on his current project and think about his future once he is close to the end of his deal.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden Take a look at the spectacular progress of the Bernabéu construction works! 🏟️🏗️Take a look at the spectacular progress of the Bernabéu construction works! 🏟️🏗️👀 Take a look at the spectacular progress of the Bernabéu construction works! https://t.co/3pFQP9OdlW

He said:

"I don't know what the future holds for me, I live day by day. For the moment, I'm happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. There will be time to think about my future. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don't sack me before then, I'm not going to move."

However, the Italian has admitted that this stint at the Bernabeu could be his last. He revealed:

"After Real, yes, I'll probably stop. If Real Madrid keep me here for ten years, I will coach for ten years. I would like to be with my grandchildren, go on vacation with my wife, there are so many things to do that I have left out and that I would like to do."

Ancelotti added:

"Going to many places I've never been. I've never been to Australia. I have never been to Rio de Janeiro. Visit my sister more often. Unfortunately you cannot do everything, and therefore the day I stop I will have all these things to do."

Los Blancos are chasing the Spanish league title again but are currently behind Barcelona in the table.

Poll : 0 votes