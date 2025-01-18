Real Madrid linked with €8m move for LaLiga defender after Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies setback: Reports

Real Madrid have been linked with an €8 million move for LaLiga defender Miguel Guiterrez, who plays for Girona. This comes after Los Blancos endured a setback in their push for Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

The Spanish giants have long had their sights on Davies, with the Canadian international expected to join them on a free transfer in the summer. However, reports emerged that the full-back had positive conversations with his club regarding a potential contract extension.

If Bayern are able to keep hold of Davies, Real Madrid will need to turn towards an alternative option in Miguel Gutierrez. Before joining Girona, the 23-year-old broke through Madrid's academy, playing a total of 10 games for the Spanish giants across two seasons. However, this lack of consistent playing time led him to move to Girona, where he has been a regular since 2022.

According to a report from The Athletic, Real Madrid inserted a buy-back clause worth €8 million on the Gutierrez deal when they sold him to Girona.

Having established himself as a quality full-back in Spain, this could see them re-sign him for an affordable fee. The 23-year-old has played 101 games at the highest level in Spain for Girona, scoring six goals and providing 18 assists.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opens up personal improvement

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about the areas he needs to improve upon at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos were one of the best teams in the world last season, winning LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League to complete a continental double.

However, this season has seen them falter often. On the LaLiga table, they sit in second place after losing two games in 19 and picking up 43 points. The situation is much worse on the continent, where they are 20th in the Champions League rankings.

They have also lost two El Clasicos in a row, unable to secure wins over Barcelona, who beat them to win the Supercopa de Espana this January. Speaking about the situation, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“I think there is always room for improvement. You have to learn... If you think you know everything you start to lower your level. I have to improve a lot of things. There are times when we don’t play well and I have to improve."

"The match against Barça is my responsibility and it is acceptable and fair that the fans whistle at me. The fans do not forget what we have done. This team is alive and will fight until the end."

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 5-2 in their Round of 16 Copa del Rey clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 16. They have an upcoming LaLiga match against Las Palmas this weekend (January 19) and will look to take their goalscoring form into that game.

