Real Madrid looking at 3 breakout stars across Europe as Los Blancos look to bolster key squad area: Reports

Real Madrid have identified William Saliba, Dean Huijsen and Castello Lukeba as possible solutions to their defensive woes, according to The Athletic. The LaLiga giants have endured a difficult campaign so far, and the backline has emerged as an area of concern.

Los Blancos have already conceded 64 goals across competitions this campaign, 14 more than the whole of last season. Real Madrid were keen to sign a new defender last summer following David Alaba's ACL injury in December 2023.

Leny Yoro was identified as a target, but the Spanish giants refused to pay a premium fee for the Frenchman, who ended up joining Manchester United. That decision has come back to haunt the club, with Eder Militao suffering another ACL injury last November.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger already on the wrong side of 30, Los Blancos would ideally like to rope in a new defender this summer. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Saliba, and are monitoring him closely at the moment.

However, the Frenchman is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, and the Gunners have no desire to let him go. Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen has apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu as well, but the LaLiga champions are reluctant to trigger his £50m release clause.

Moreover, acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has already suggested that the 19-year-old is expected to move to a fellow Premier League club this summer. RB Leipzig's Lukeba has also been linked with Los Blancos, but his €90m release clause is likely to be a deal-breaker as well.

Will Real Madrid offload Vinicius Junior this summer?

Vinicius Junior

Manchester United are preparing to offer €200m for Vinicius Junior this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Football 365). The report adds that Real Madrid have run out of patience with the Brazilian and will cash in on him this year.

Vinicius hasn't been in his element this season, with his attitude and off-field issues also making headlines. Los Blancos now believe that the 24-year-old is not a good fit alongside Kylian Mbappe, who has hit the ground running since his move last summer.

Vinicius has registered 19 goals and 14 assists from 43 games across competitions this season for the LaLiga giants. His stock remains high, and Manchester United, who are looking to make a statement this summer, are ready to prise him away. The Premier League giants are even willing to offer a colossal fee for the Brazilian, which could convince Real Madrid.

