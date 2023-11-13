Real Madrid looking to re-sign attacker who could return for just €30 million: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in re-signing Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo next summer.

Kubo has been in excellent form for Sociedad this season as they compete in the UEFA Champions League alongside La Liga. He has scored five goals and provided three assists in 16 games across competitions.

The Japanese winger's dribbling skills and constant running has been impressive. As per El Nacional, Real Madrid are monitoring Kubo's progress and could look to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Incidentally, the 22-year-old winger joined Barcelona's youth ranks in 2011 but returned to Japan four years later. After stints with FC Tokyo and Yokohama F.M., he joined Los Blancos in 2019. Since then, Kubo spent loan spells at Getafe, Villarreal, and Real Sociedad before joining the latter permanently last summer.

The Japan international's performances have garnered interest from Paris Saint-Germain and top clubs from the Premier League and Serie A. His contract with Real Sociedad expires in 2027 and he is likely to cost over €60 million.

However, Real Madrid have a 50% buyback clause in Kubo's contract. So they can sign him for €50 million next summer. The winger also fits into the Merengues' recent transfer strategy of signing young players with big potential like Jude Bellingham.

Carlo Ancelotti lauds Vinicius and Rodrygo after Real Madrid's win over Valencia

Los Blancos beat Valencia 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday, November 11. Dani Carvajal (3') opened the scoring before Rodrygo Goes (50', 84') and Vinicius Jr. (42', 49') both got a brace each. Hugo Duro (88') netted a consolation goal for the visitors.

Before the clash, there were questions raised over Vinicius and Rodrygo's form this season. But they were excellent on the night, with the latter also getting two assists. After the game, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on the Brazilian duo, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“This was their best level, they just needed time to get back to showing their best qualities. In the last two games they’ve done it very well, finding spaces and playing with extraordinary quality. We can say that they have returned.”

Rodrygo has scored five goals and provided four assists in 17 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season. Vinicius, meanwhile, has registered six goals and four assists in 13 games.